Palm Springs International Airport adds nonstop service to Charlotte

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs International Airport is adding new seasonal nonstop flights to Charlotte, North Carolina through American Airlines.

The service launches on Dec. 20 and will run every Saturday through April 18, 2026. Weekly service will operate on American's Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 172 seats.

PSP officials said the service helps travelers gain access to a powerful hub that connects Palm Springs with dozens of cities across the East Coast, Midwest, and even international destinations.

"This new connection builds on our momentum, adding even more nonstop access between the Coachella Valley and the East Coast," said Harry Barrett, Jr., Executive Director of Aviation at PSP. "Every new route creates more opportunities for our community, our visitors, and our economy."

The announcement comes at a time of record-breaking momentum for PSP. The airport has already logged five record months in 2025 and seen year-over-year passenger growth in every month so far. July alone was up 11% compared to 2024.

Tickets are on sale now at aa.com.