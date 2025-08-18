PSPD implements safety reforms after Festival of Lights police crash

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs police said it will implement a "series of significant safety reforms" to prevent incidents similar to an officer's crash during last year's Festival of Lights parade.

Last year, a PSPD motorcycle unit crashed into a crowd of people during the parade. Police said as the parade began, several officers performed "unsanctioned maneuvers without coordination or clear communication." An officer lost their balance, fell, and the motorcycle slid into the crowd.

12 people were injured, including a 4-year-old and a 12-year-old.

The California Highway Patrol investigated the collision and submitted its findings to the Riverside County District Attorney for review.

The DA has not yet released the report, however, PSPD released its findings from its own administrative review.

PSPD acknowledged that "supervisory oversight during the event fell short of expected standards." In line with the Administrative Review’s recommendations, PSPD officials said it has already begun implementing the following reforms:

● Developing a clear citywide policy prohibiting any risky behavior by officers and parade participants.

● Limiting police and fire vehicles to under 15 miles per hour unless there is an emergency.

● Hiring a full-time special events supervisor to focus solely on large event planning and crowd safety.

● Outlining clearer protocols for communication between the Traffic Sergeant and Motor Officers during large events.

● Retraining all management and supervisors on the Incident Command Structure, establishing tighter command and control policies.

● Adopting a new Fatigue Management Protocol, ensuring officers are physically and mentally fit for duty, particularly when managing high-stress or extended operations.

“The police department is taking meaningful action not only to reform the way it operates, but to rebuild the public’s trust,” said Scott Stiles, City Manager.

Chief Mills added, “We are committed to ensuring an incident like this never happens again. The Palm Springs Police Department remains dedicated to accountability and the safety of our community.”

