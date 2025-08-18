West entrance of Joshua Tree National Park clossd to traffic during construction

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The west entrance of Joshua Tree National Park will be closed to inbound and outbound traffic beginning 6 a.m. August 25 through 6 p.m. August 29.

Park officials said visitors must enter or exit the park via Twentynine Palms or Cottonwood using the north entrance station in Twentynine Palms or the Cottonwood entrance at the park’s south boundary.

The north entrance station is the most accessible for visitors traveling on Highway 62, park officials said. The North entrance is 25 miles east of the west entrance station and adds an additional 17 minutes of driving time.

Exiting vehicles may turn around at Quail Springs Picnic Area and entering vehicles may turn around at the current west entrance station; however, this is not advised due to an expected backup of traffic.

Park Boulevard will also be closed to vehicle traffic for six miles from the west entrance to Quail Springs Picnic Area. The closure includes the Maze Loop and Bigfoot trailhead parking areas. Visitors may not drive to or park at these trailheads during the closure.

Park officials said the closure is necessary for crews to lay new pavement in the construction area.

All other park roads are expected to remain open.

“It has been exciting to see this project’s progress over the last six months,” said Joshua Tree National Park Superintendent Jane Rodgers. “Though the temporary closure of the entrance is an inconvenience to visitors and staff, it will allow construction crews to complete important work. Park staff look forward to welcoming visitors at the new entrance station in the next few months.”

Visitors can access construction updates at https://www.nps.gov/jotr/learn/management/2025-west-entrance-construction.htm

Park rangers encourage visitors to recreate responsibly in their vehicles by observing posted speed limits and driving only on designated roads.