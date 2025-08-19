Jasmine Sullivan-Waits appointed executive director of Palm Springs Pride

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Jasmine Sullivan-Waits has been appointed as the new Executive Director of Palm Springs Pride, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The move goes into effect on Sept. 1.

"Jasmine Sullivan-Waits’s appointment as Executive Director is not just a new chapter for Palm Springs Pride, but a bold stride towards an even more impactful and inclusive future for the LGBTQ+ communities it serves," Palm Springs Pride officials wrote.

Officials said the appointment "marks a significant leap forward for Palm Springs Pride, harnessing Jasmine’s unparalleled expertise and profound dedication to public service."

Sullivan-Waits is an Indio native with a 17-year history as a dedicated liaison to Palm Springs Pride.

Officials said she was the driving force behind the successful relocation of Palm Springs Pride events to downtown in 2014. Her contributions were further recognized with the prestigious 2024 Spirit of Stonewall Community Leadership Award.

"My journey to Palm Springs Pride reflects a lifelong dedication to improving the spaces we gather in," Sullivan-Waits said. "I look forward to centering my work in the human rights arena, fostering growth in the Pride organization, and giving back to the LGBTQ+ community."

Sullivan-Waits spent nearly two decades with the City of Palm Springs, spearheading numerous community programs, overseeing the remarkable growth of cornerstone events such as the Festival of Lights Parade and the Veterans Day Parade.

Ron deHarte, President and CEO of Palm Springs Pride, expressed immense confidence in Jasmine’s appointment, stating, "We are proud to have Jasmine lead the organization. As only the second woman to serve in this leadership role since 1986, her appointment signifies a momentous occasion for Palm Springs Pride. The future is undoubtedly in good hands as Jasmine takes the reins, advancing equality, promoting diversity, and celebrating the strength and talent of the region’s LGBTQ+ community."

deHarte will continue in his role as President of the board and CEO as Jasmine fully assumes her executive duties.

Sullivan-Waits has undergraduate and graduate degrees (MPA) from California State University, San Bernardino.

Beyond her professional achievements, Jasmine enjoys a fulfilling personal life, spending time with her partner, Meghan, and their three children.