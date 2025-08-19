Martha’s Village to host 5/10K race in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Martha's Village and Kitchen will host its inaugural Halloween-themed 5K and 10K race in Palm Springs later this year, with all proceeds benefiting services at the city's Navigation Center.

The family-friendly, all-ages event will be held at 8 a.m. Oct. 11 at Ruth Hardy Park, 700 Tamarisk Lane.

The "Spooktacular 10K and 5K Race" will feature local vendors, prizes, music, photo opportunities, and wearing costumes is encouraged.

"All proceeds from the event will benefit the Palm Springs Navigation Center, providing essential services and resources to individuals experiencing homelessness in our community,'' city officials said in a statement.

To register, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/PalmSprings/MVK10K.