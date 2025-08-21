Skip to Content
Drowning reported at canal in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Crews are conducting recovery efforts after a drowning incident at a canal in Indio, police said Thursday afternoon.

The incident was first reported just before 11:30 a.m. near Avenue 44, west of Dillon Road.

"The Riverside County Sheriff’s Dive Team is on scene to recover the body," reads a post by the Indio Police Department.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Dive Team is on scene to recover the body.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

