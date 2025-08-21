Drowning reported at canal in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Crews are conducting recovery efforts after a drowning incident at a canal in Indio, police said Thursday afternoon.

The incident was first reported just before 11:30 a.m. near Avenue 44, west of Dillon Road.

"The Riverside County Sheriff’s Dive Team is on scene to recover the body," reads a post by the Indio Police Department.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Dive Team is on scene to recover the body.

