Palm Springs fertility clinic bombed in May provides updates

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The fertility clinic in Palm Springs targeted in the deadly bombing in May announced that its IVF and Andrology labs were operational and in effect again today, and has provided several updates since reopening.

American Reproductive Centers, located at 1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, shared on social media Wednesday that three critical procedures they deemed as "major milestones" were completed.

On July 24, the first egg retrieval was finished, the first frozen embryo transfer was done on Aug. 7 and the first testicular sperm extraction was performed on Aug. 2, officials said.

In addition, a patient that had an embryo thawed and transferred since the attack resulted in a successful pregnancy.

"We are incredibly proud of the outstanding quality of care we continue to provide and so grateful for the trust of our patients during this transition,'' ARC announced on social media.

On May 17, Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, detonated a vehicle bomb around 11 a.m. at the clinic previously located at 1199 N. Canyon Drive. The explosion, described by FBI as an intentional act of domestic terrorism, killed the Twentynine Palms resident and four other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The clinic -- targeted by Bartkus for his "anti pro-life" ideals -- sustained damage along with several other businesses in the area but much of the embryos remained unharmed, officials said.

Community fundraisers and other recovery efforts were implemented months after the attack.