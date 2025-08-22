Border Patrol pursuit ends after suspect crashes into several vehicles on I-10 in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A pursuit involving Border Patrol ended in a crash along Interstate 10 in Palm Desert Friday afternoon.

The crash was first reported at about 1:55 p.m. on the westbound side of the I-10, near Washington Street.

The California Highway Patrol told News Channel 3 that Border Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle.

"It appears Border Patrol was no longer in pursuit when the Mitsubishi side swiped a Red Toyota Prius, east of Washington Street, then continued westbound," writes CHP Officer David Torres.

The vehicle then rear-ended an SUV. The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on foot but was apprehended by Border Patrol.

CHP is investigating the crash portion, but not the pursuit. There was no information on what initiated the pursuit or any additional suspect information. News Channel 3 will reach out to Border Patrol for additional information.

The crash caused major traffic delays in the area for about an hour.

Traffic just before 3:00 p.m.

Stay with Nwws Channel 3 for any updates.