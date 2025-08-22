Heat Holds, Weekend Monsoonal Storm Chances Increase

TGIF! An active next day or two possible across the Coachella Valley as we continue to experience hot and humid conditions. Our heat continues through the weekend, with highs remaining above average — reaching 110–114°F in some areas Friday and Saturday.

Our Extreme Heat Warning remains in place for above average temperatures and little overnight relief through 8pm Saturday. A slight cooling trend begins Saturday and continues into Sunday, but highs still expected to run about 5° above normal.

MONSOONAL MOISTURE: Monsoonal moisture increases tomorrow, bringing a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms, particularly over the mountains and high desert--most areas NE of I-10. That said, there is still a possibility of some activity drifting onto the valley.

A First Alert Weather Alert is in place for all day Saturday due to this thunderstorm potential and chance of showers. If we see popup thunderstorms we could see a heightened risk of localized flooding--which may create some weekend travel difficulties.

That monsoonal moisture doesn't leave right away. Besides increasing Saturday and decreasing slightly Sunday, we'll still see moisture lingering into early next week, with continued storm chances through Wednesday, especially in the afternoons and evenings. Flash flooding risk will remain isolated, with storms moving quickly enough to prevent widespread issues.

Looking ahead a more noticeable cooldown arrives mid to late next week, with highs dipping slightly below average, thanks to a surge of lower-level moisture and a weakening ridge. Overnight lows will remain warm and muggy through the weekend but may begin to ease later next week. By Thursday and Friday, storm chances decrease and we're looking at overall drier conditions returning. Temps settle to a bit more normal pattern as we wrap up the final days of August before the Labor Day weekend.