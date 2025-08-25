Palm Springs library reopens at temporary location

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Public Library reopened today after relocating to its temporary location at Rimrock Plaza, while the original facility is renovated.

The library, temporarily located at 4721 E. Palm Canyon Drive, opened at 10 a.m. Monday on the corner of Gene Autry Trail.

The relocation was necessary to accommodate the original building's 18- to 36-month renovation for maintenance and infrastructure updates.

According to the library's project timeline, a tentative reopening of the facility at 300 S. Sunrise Way was scheduled for summer 2027.

On June 11, the city council approved a three-year lease agreement with the owners of Rimrock Plaza to use the 6,000-square-foot building, where the library will resume normal hours of operation and many of its programs.

Library hours will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, staying open until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and until 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed Sundays.

Numerous programs and services will be held at Rimrock including story times and Passport Acceptance Services. Friends of the Library will continue to sell used books, while the library will also offer downloadable music, eBooks, public computers and language learning.

The teen and adult programs will be spread across various locations in the city, including Welwood Murray Memorial Library, 100 S. Palm Canyon Drive, and Mizell Center, 480 S. Sunrise Way.

In addition, library officials announced Monday the availability of STEAM-to-go kits, an interactive science, technology, engineering, art and math resource that aims to "foster the development of critical thinking, problem solving and creativity."

Officials said 20 kits are available with various themes and can be checked out one kit at a time for two weeks.

More information can be found at www.palmspringslibrary.org, or contact the library at 760-322-7323.