Pedestrian killed in crash in Twentynine Palms

today at 2:17 PM
Published 1:47 PM

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A pedestrian was pronounced dead after a traffic collision Monday afternoon in Twentynine Palms.

The crash was reported at approximately 12:45 p.m. near the 5100 block of Adobe.

Details remain limited; however, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed a male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

City officials announced that Adobe Road is closed between Samarkand Drive and Calle Todd Lane.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jesus Reyes

