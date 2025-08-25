Pedestrian killed in crash in Twentynine Palms

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A pedestrian was pronounced dead after a traffic collision Monday afternoon in Twentynine Palms.

The crash was reported at approximately 12:45 p.m. near the 5100 block of Adobe.

Details remain limited; however, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed a male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

City officials announced that Adobe Road is closed between Samarkand Drive and Calle Todd Lane.

The investigation remains ongoing.