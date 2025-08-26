Murder charges filed against parents of baby Emmanuel Haro

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Jake and Rebecca Haro, the parents of missing baby Emmanuel, were officially charged with murder and making a false police report, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Tuesday.

Jake and Rebecca Haro are scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. at the Hall of Justice in Riverside. News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle will have the latest court updates live from Riverside today starting at 4:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

District Attorney Mike Hestrin, along with Sheriffs Chad Bianco and Shannon Dicus, will hold a news conference with an update on the case on Wednesday morning. We'll have live coverage of the news conference beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Jake and Rebecca Haro, aged 32 and 41, were both arrested Friday morning at their home in Cabazon.

Authorities said last week that investigators believe seven-month-old Emmanuel is dead and are searching for his remains.

A large search operation was underway Sunday along Highway 60 near Gilman Springs Road. Jake Haro was seen with investigators at the scene in a red jumpsuit. Officials tell News Channel 3 Emmanuel's remains were not located during the search.

Emmanuel was originally reported missing on Thursday evening when Rebecca Haro said the baby was kidnapped after she was assaulted outside a store in Yucaipa while she was changing the baby's diaper. She told police the attack rendered her unconscious, and when she awoke, the baby was gone.

An investigation began immediately and took a turn when authorities said Rebecca's initial statement had inconsistencies. She then declined to continue with the police interview.

Last Tuesday, investigators seized Jake Haro’s vehicle for evidence processing.

Authorities said Friday they determined the kidnapping did not occur.

"Based on the evidence, investigators determined a kidnapping in Yucaipa did not occur. It is believed Emmanuel is deceased and the search to recover his remains is ongoing," reads a statement by the SBCSD.

News Channel 3 learned this week that Jake Haro, 32, previously pleaded guilty to felony child cruelty, after being arrested in 2018 with his former partner. He was placed on four years of felony probation and ordered to serve 180 days in jail on a work-release program. A six-year prison term was suspended as part of the plea.

He was also arrested in July 2024 for being a felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition.

On Tuesday, Jake Haro's former partner filed a domestic violence restraining order in Riverside family court. The order also sought protection for the couple’s son.

A hearing on the matter was scheduled for Sept. 9.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to http://wetip.com.

