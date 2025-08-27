Officials warn against online misinformation around Emmanuel Haro case

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) -- As investigators piece together what happened to Emmanuel Haro, News Channel 3 has seen a trend of misinformation spreading online.

Most recently, during a search operation in Moreno Valley, social media users spread information that the baby's body had been found. While a search was conducted in the hills of Moreno Valley, no body was found and that information was never relayed by the department in charge, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's.

Studies into social media misinformation surrounding 'true crime,' have found it can have a negative impact on public opinion, juror selection, wrongful accusations and evidence gathering.

Tonight, News Channel 3 speaks with detectives at the Palm Springs Police Department, who aren't connected to this investigation, but will offer insight on how misinformation can affect an investigation and the advice they have for the public to responsibly participate.

