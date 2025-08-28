How the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway tracks the weather

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway experiences a wide range of weather throughout the year, ranging from sun to snow to rain.

News Channel 3's First Alert Meteorologist Spencer Blum took a ride to the top to get a behind the scenes look at how the tram stays weather aware.

Rain or shine, the tram brings hundreds of people more than 8,500 feet up onto Mt. San Jacinto. Whether you're escaping the triple-digit heat on the valley floor or you have a hankering for a snowball flight, it's important to check the weather beforehand.

There is a weather station on the roof of the mountain station, which houses a number of sensors that measure everything from temperature to pressure to wind to rainfall. The live data feed can be found on their website, along with a daily forecast. This type of weather station is advanced and costs about $8,000.