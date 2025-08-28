One person hospitalized after crash at Palm Springs Walmart parking lot

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles at the Palm Springs Walmart parking lot.

The crash was reported at around 11:40 a.m. on the 5600 block of E Ramon Road.

Witnesses at the scene told News Channel 3 that a driver backed into two vehicles while reversing out of a parking spot, before jumping the curb over a cart. The vehicle sideswiped two more vehicles before hitting a parked vehicle, which then struck a pedestrian.

Capt. Ronnie Skyberg of the Palm Springs Fire Department confirmed the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries and is being transported to a local trauma center.

