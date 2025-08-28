Study ranks Indio among the top 25 livable small cities in U.S., top 3 in California

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Indio is being recognized as one of the Top 25 Most Livable Small Cities in the United States, according to a study by SmartAsset.

The study included 279 cities nationwide with populations between 65,00 and 100,000.

Indio earned the #24 ranking, with a 1.1% unemployment rate - one of the lowest of the cities included in the survey. Indio came in at #3 out of the 56 California cities noted in the survey, behind Redondo Beach (#12 in the U.S.), and Mountain View (#20 in the U.S.).

SmartAsset's analysis looked at housing affordability, poverty and unemployment rates, health insurance coverage, access to healthcare and entertainment, and commute times.

Indio officials say that the city's strong showing reflects the city's growth, resilience, and commitment to creating opportunities for residents and businesses.

Indio Mayor Glenn Miller says, “This recognition confirms what our community already knows - Indio is the best place in the nation to live, work, and raise a family. With extraordinary growth, cultural vibrancy, and welcoming neighborhoods, Indio continues to stand out as the City of Festivals and so much more.”

The SmartAsset study can be viewed here, and coverage of Indio’s recognition is featured in AOL’s report.