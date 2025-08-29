CHP launches maximum enforcement for Labor Day weekend as millions hit the road

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As millions of Californians hit the road for the Labor Day holiday weekend, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) has launched its Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) to crack down on unsafe driving and keep roadways safe.

The enforcement period begins Friday at 6 PM and continues through the end of Monday, with all available officers deployed across the state. CHP says the focus will be on impaired driving, seat belt violations, and speeding—common causes of holiday weekend crashes.

Last year, 21 deaths were linked to impaired driving over the Labor Day holiday weekend. More than 1,100 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

CHP urges travelers to plan ahead, drive sober, and stay alert.

