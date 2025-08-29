Hot, Dry Labor Day Weekend Before Storm Chances Return

Mostly sunny, warmer weather will continue through the Labor Day weekend, with hot and dry conditions dominating much of Southern California. High pressure is expected to strengthen over the region, pushing out the lingering humidity and sending daytime highs to around 5 degrees above normal.

Temperatures will peak Sunday into Labor Day, with much of the Coachella Valley reaching near 110°F. This creates some widespread moderate heat risk—so remember to practice heat safety. Dew points and precipitable water values will drop through the weekend, especially in the deserts, helping to dry out the atmosphere and limiting any storm activity. But only for a few days.

Afternoon cumulus clouds may still build over the mountains, but most regions will stay dry. Even the typically cooler mountain areas will see warmer highs near 80-90°F by Sunday. Monsoonal moisture looks like it'll make a comeback by late Labor Day into midweek, bringing increasing chances (30–45%) of showers and thunderstorms across the mountains and deserts Tuesday through Friday.

High pressure will begin to weaken later in the week, allowing moisture to flow in and raise storm chances before gradually tapering off away again. Temperatures will trend slightly lower next week--but still remain seasonably warm.