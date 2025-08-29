Skip to Content
Missing Yucca Valley man found dead

Published 3:47 PM

Update 8/29/25 9:00 p.m.

The man was found dead, family confirmed to News Channel 3.

The Riverside County coroner's office announced Justin Dow was found dead in an open desert northeast of Indian Canyon Drive and Powerline Road on Aug. 23.

The cause of his death remains under investigation

Original Report 8/29/25 3:50 p.m.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 41-year-old man from Yucca Valley reported missing was last seen on Aug. 16 in Palm Springs.

Justin Daniel Dow was reportedly last seen at the Palm Springs Motel 6 on 63950 20th Avenue.

A missing persons report has been filed with Palm Springs Police and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Dow is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing between 175 lbs and 180 lbs. He has multiple tattoos, including on both sides of his neck.

If you have any information, contact Palm Springs police at (760) 323-8116 or (760) 327-1441.

You can also contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at:
Desert – (760) 956-5001
Valley – (909) 387-8313

