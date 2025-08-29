Skip to Content
News

One person dead after suspected accidental shooting in Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
By
today at 6:51 PM
Published 4:55 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - One person is dead in what police believe was an accidental shooting in Desert Hot Springs, police confirmed.

The shooting was reported at around 5:15 p.m. on Ocotillo Road, near Ironwood Drive.

"Detectives are currently on scene conducting their investigation but there was a fatality in what appears to be an accidental shooting," DHSPD Chief Steven Shaw told News Channel 3.

We have a crew at the scene that has confirmed police are placing tape at a home in the area.

We're working on confirming additional information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content