One person dead after suspected accidental shooting in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - One person is dead in what police believe was an accidental shooting in Desert Hot Springs, police confirmed.

The shooting was reported at around 5:15 p.m. on Ocotillo Road, near Ironwood Drive.

"Detectives are currently on scene conducting their investigation but there was a fatality in what appears to be an accidental shooting," DHSPD Chief Steven Shaw told News Channel 3.

We have a crew at the scene that has confirmed police are placing tape at a home in the area.

We're working on confirming additional information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.