Skip to Content
News

Two-year-old child hospitalized after falling from moving vehicle in Indio

KESQ
By
Published 9:47 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A two-year-old child was taken to the hospital after falling from a moving vehicle Friday night in Indio.

The incident was reported at around 8:15 p.m. on the 46000 block of Jackson Street.

Indio police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the child had unbuckled herself and opened the rear right passenger door while the vehicle she was in was in motion. As the vehicle made turn onto Jackson Street from an apartment complex, the child fell out of the vehicle.

The father immediately stopped the vehicle. The child was not struck by any vehicles, police added.

"The child did not appear to have visible injuries, but she was still transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time," police said.

The investigation remains ongoing and police confirmed the parents are fully cooperating.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content