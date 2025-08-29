Two-year-old child hospitalized after falling from moving vehicle in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A two-year-old child was taken to the hospital after falling from a moving vehicle Friday night in Indio.

The incident was reported at around 8:15 p.m. on the 46000 block of Jackson Street.

Indio police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the child had unbuckled herself and opened the rear right passenger door while the vehicle she was in was in motion. As the vehicle made turn onto Jackson Street from an apartment complex, the child fell out of the vehicle.

The father immediately stopped the vehicle. The child was not struck by any vehicles, police added.

"The child did not appear to have visible injuries, but she was still transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time," police said.

The investigation remains ongoing and police confirmed the parents are fully cooperating.