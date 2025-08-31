Palm Springs Pride seeking volunteers for Equality Walk

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Pride is calling on volunteers to help with its inaugural Pride Equality Walk Oct. 25.

Organizers said the new walk is scheduled around when the DAP Health Equity Walk was typically held.

DAP Health announced the end of its nearly 40-year Health Equity Walk fundraiser in May.

Organizers cited rising costs and declining participation as reasons for DAP Health’s decision.

Mitchell Battersby, director of volunteers for Palm Springs Pride, emphasized the walk’s significance amid growing threats to LGBTQ+ rights.

"So many of our rights are being stripped away from us,” Battersby said. “In other cities and other states, things that seem simple to others that are important to us — like crosswalks — are being erased. Equality is about everybody.

Battersby also outlined volunteer needs.

"We need about 20 volunteers that are helping with guiding the route, kind of like route monitors," Battersby said. "They'll have pom poms and pride flags and they're just helping people know where to turn and what direction to keep going."

He said there is also a safety need.

"About 20 First Aid professionals that we're looking for," Battersby said. "Those First Aid professionals will be put out throughout the walk with first aid kits and vests so that if anybody trips, falls or has a minor injury, we have somebody there to take care of them."

Interested volunteers can sign up at pspride.org, under the “Get Involved” section.