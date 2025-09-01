Two horses, rider killed in crash on Highway 371

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - A rider and two horses were killed when a vehicle plowed into them along Highway 371 in Anza, authorities said today.

The fatalities occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday on the westbound 371, near Bailiff Road, according to the California Highway Patrol and Riverside County Fire Department.

Authorities said a driver traveling at an unconfirmed speed ran into the equines and lone rider, identified as 48-year-old Monique Morton of Anza.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by county fire paramedics 20 minutes later. It was unclear whether the horses died from the impact or were humanely euthanized due to their injuries.

No other details were immediately available, including the condition of the motorist and whether the CHP believes alcohol or drugs played a part in the crash.

The two-lane highway was partially shut down until the predawn hours Monday while a preliminary investigation was conducted.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation was asked to contact the Indio CHP office at 760-772-8938.