COD women’s volleyball off to strong start, earns highest ranking in program history

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- College of the Desert women's volleyball is off to a strong start this season, going 5-2 through their first seven matches.

In fact, the Roadrunners' success has them ranked No. 12 in the week one California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association (3CWVCA) poll, the highest ranking in program history.

The Roadrunners' rise comes after several strong victories, including their first-ever win over Moorpark (#14), their first win over Citrus since 1991, and program-first matchups, and victories, against El Camino and LA Harbor.

Even in a pair of narrow losses to #6 LA Mission, the Roadrunners proved they can compete with the state's elite.

