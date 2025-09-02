Skip to Content
News

Driver flees from CHP’s attempt at traffic stop, pursuit ends with crash in Thousand Palms

By
Updated
today at 10:31 PM
Published 10:22 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - An attempted traffic stop by the California Highway Patrol on Tuesday night turned into a pursuit as the suspect led officers through a Thousand Palms neighborhood.

The pursuit was reported just before 9:00 p.m., ending with the suspect crashing into a chain link fence on Arbol Real Avenue, in the neighborhood north of Ramon Road and west of Monterey Avenue.

Officers say the suspect sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

We've reached out to authorities for additional information. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content