Driver flees from CHP’s attempt at traffic stop, pursuit ends with crash in Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - An attempted traffic stop by the California Highway Patrol on Tuesday night turned into a pursuit as the suspect led officers through a Thousand Palms neighborhood.

The pursuit was reported just before 9:00 p.m., ending with the suspect crashing into a chain link fence on Arbol Real Avenue, in the neighborhood north of Ramon Road and west of Monterey Avenue.

Officers say the suspect sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

We've reached out to authorities for additional information. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.