Local wheelchair tennis star prepares for major main-draw debut at US Open Wheelchair Championships

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Charlie Cooper is a wheelchair tennis professional from La Quinta who was born with spina bifida, which affects his spine and motion. He has quickly become a known name in the junior wheelchair tennis world, and with his success he's now hitting the major main-draw stage.

In 2024 Cooper won the US Open Junior Wheelchair Championships for boy's singles and he swept the boy's singles and doubles at the 2025 Australian Open. His standout junior play at Melbourne Park gave him the wild card chance to play men's singles.

US Open men's singles play begins 9:30 a.m. EST in Queens, NY. His former local trainer Phillip Blake will be traveling from his gym in Palm Desert to help train him before his matches.

