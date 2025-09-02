Outage Hits More Than 1,100 IID Customers in North Shore

NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KESQ) - A power outage left more than 1,100 Imperial Irrigation District customers without electricity today in the North Shore community.

The outage was reported about 8:53 a.m. in areas from 68th Avenue to Sea Breeze Drive in North Shore and Mecca, according to IID.

By 11 a.m., power had been restored to 757 customers, while 353 others remained without service. Those customers were expected to be without electricity for at least a few more hours, IID spokesman Bob Schettler said.

A number of stretch lines were down, and the sudden weather changes caused the outage, Schettler said.

The North Shore Yacht Club will be open until 8 p.m. to serve as a cooling center for those affected, Supervisor Manuel Perez said.