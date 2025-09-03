2025 Cathedral City International Hot Air Balloon Festival to partner with The Westin Rancho Mirage

CATHEDRAL CITY/RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa has been announced as the official hotel and venue sponsor for the 11th Annual Cathedral City International Hot Air Balloon Festival.

The festival is set for Friday, November 21 through Sunday, November 23, 2025.

The resort will host several events as part of the partnership, including morning hot air balloon launches from its Pete Dye Golf Course and a “Brunch & Balloons” experience on Sunday.

The Westin Rancho Mirage is also offering special packages with discounted room rates for festival attendees and exclusive deals for balloon pilots and crews participating in the internationally recognized event.

“We are honored to be the host resort and official hotel partner for this year’s Cathedral City International Hot Air Balloon Festival,” said Time Lusher, General Manager of The Westin Rancho Mirage.

The City of Rancho Mirage is providing municipal support and coordination for the resort-hosted events.

Cathedral City Mayor Nancy Ross says, “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with The Westin Rancho Mirage, a longtime partner that has been instrumental in the festival’s success."

The Cathedral City International Hot Air Balloon Festival has continued to grow each year, now drawing more than 25,000 attendees annually.