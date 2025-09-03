Missing Sage teenager found
SAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A 16-year-old girl who went missing today in the Hemet Valley was located, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
SAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A 16-year-old girl who went missing today in the Hemet Valley was located, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.