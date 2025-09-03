Palm Springs Pride announces 2025 Pride Honors Awards recipients

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Greater Palm Springs Pride announced the recipients of the 2025 Palm Springs Pride Honors Awards. The awards recognize individuals and organizations for their exceptional contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.

The organization said this year's honorees demonstrated remarkable leadership and a profound commitment to activism and allyship.

The awards reception, a night of inspiration and celebration for LGBTQ+ activists, allies, and supporters, will be held at the Palm Springs Hilton on Thursday, October 16.

“In today's political climate, where the rights and protections of LGBTQ+ people are facing unprecedented challenges, the act of publicly recognizing community members is more vital than ever. As administrations attempt to roll back protections and create a sense of fear and uncertainty, events like the Greater Palm Springs Pride Honors Awards serve as a powerful counter-narrative,” said Ron deHarte, President and CEO of Palm Springs Pride.

“These awards do more than simply acknowledge individual achievements. They send a clear and resounding message that the LGBTQ+ community and its allies are strong, visible, and united. By celebrating the hard work and dedication of leaders and activists, Palm Springs Pride helps to fortify a sense of community resilience and hope. It is a moment to not only honor the honorees but to remind everyone present that their efforts are seen, valued, and essential,” added deHarte.

The Pride Honors Awards are co-chaired by Coachella Valley Firebirds, One Valley Foundation, Hilton Palm Springs, and Desert Care Network.

Jasmine Sullivan-Waits, Executive Director of Palm Springs Pride, said, “In the face of political rhetoric that seeks to erase or marginalize LGBTQ+ people, events that shine a spotlight on community leaders and their accomplishments are an act of resistance. They affirm the worth and dignity of a community under threat, and they inspire the next generation of advocates to continue the fight for equality and justice for all.”

Spirit of Stonewall Business of Pride Award: Entrepreneur and celebrated drag icon Honey Davenport is being honored for her business acumen and powerful advocacy. As the founder of Honey's Hose, an inclusive line of hosiery for drag performers, and a veteran of RuPaul’s Drag Race, she has consistently used her platform to champion marginalized communities, particularly people of color and women. Her artistry and business ventures serve as a vehicle for protest, representation, and empowerment.

Spirit of Stonewall Friend of Pride Award: The Rev. Jane Voigts, Pastor of the United Methodist Church of Palm Springs, has been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community since she arrived in 2018. Known for her vibrant and humorous approach to ministry, she has been instrumental in organizing events like the Stonewall 50th Anniversary Observance and the Interfaith PRIDE Shabbat, building bridges between the church and the broader community. She has successfully led her congregation in creating a welcoming space where 'all means all’.

Spirit of Pride Award: Loren Ostrow, CEO and President of Living Out, is a visionary leader in creating safe and affirming communities for LGBTQ+ seniors. His work with Living Out, the first luxury active adult community for LGBTQ+ people and their allies, provides a space where older adults can live authentically with pride and dignity. Ostrow's commitment is further demonstrated by his past service on the boards of the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center and the National Gay & Lesbian Task Force.

Spirit of Stonewall Arts and Culture Award: Valerie Milano, Publisher and Senior Editor of The Hollywood Times, is an influential voice in journalism and a passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. Her extensive coverage of major cultural events, like the Palm Springs LGBTQ+ Film Festival, Cinema Diverse, and The Dinah, has been instrumental in shaping conversations at the intersection of entertainment, culture, and equality. Milano's dedication to meaningful storytelling is a testament to her commitment to the community.

Spirit of Stonewall Organization of the Year: Courageous Resistance Indivisible of the Desert is a powerful grassroots activist group with over 1,740 members. As "Defenders of Democracy,” they have successfully organized rallies that have drawn over 5,000 people. The group’s focus on voter education and advocacy has made them a force for positive change, standing in firm solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and championing rights for all.

Spirit of Stonewall Community Service Award: Ben and Bob Kincaid, owners of Roadrunner Print and Ship, are being honored for their deep commitment to the community. As vital pillars of Palm Springs, they've turned their business into a trusted partner and sponsor for countless local festivals and nonprofits. Their unwavering support and dedication to giving back exemplify their commitment to investing in the communities where they live and work.



The Palm Springs Pride Honors Awards celebrate the inspiring work of these individuals and organizations, whose efforts continue to strengthen and uplift the LGBTQ+ community in the Coachella Valley and beyond.

For more information about Palm Springs Pride Week and the Honors Awards, visit bit.ly/PSPHonors.