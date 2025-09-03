Pre-adoption program hopes to get lost pets out of Riverside County shelters

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - County officials are hoping to lessen the number of unclaimed pets coming into shelters with a new pre-adoption incentive.

Just this week, Riverside County animal shelters have taken in more than 150 animals, officials say a large part of those animals are unclaimed, lost pets.

Now, the DIBS for Dogs program hopes to get those unclaimed animals out of shelters faster.

The new pre-adoption program would allow prospective owners to place "dibs" on dogs that are still in their legally required stray hold period. If no family has reclaimed them by the time that period ends, the dog is automatically paired with a family.

The program kicked off this week at all four shelter locations in Riverside County.

If you're interested in putting "DIBS" on a dog, all you have to do is:

Visit a Shelter – This program is currently in-person only. Fall in Love – Spot a dog on stray hold you want to call DIBS on. Call DIBS – Staff will verify eligibility, help you complete the process, and let you know when you can pick up your pet. Pick Up Your Dog – Return on the available date and head home with your new family member.

Tonight, News Channel 3 speaks with county officials on the program and other pet reunification methods.