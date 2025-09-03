Valley residents dream big as Powerball jackpot reaches $1.4B

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella Valley residents lined up for a chance to win the estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers are 3, 16, 29, 61, 69 with a Powerball of 22.

The Powerball estimated cash value is over $600 million.

Angela Pena of La Quinta said she plays regularly, choosing numbers tied to her children and grandchildren.

"I would buy my mom a house, of course," Pena said. "Then I'd buy myself a house, pay off my sister's houses and buy my other sister a house."

John Seamans said he'd donate his money.

“All I really need is $200,000 and I can stretch that out the rest of my life," Seamans said.

Carolyn Becker, a CA lottery spokesperson, said some of the ticket revenue goes toward supporting California schools.

"The California lottery has raised more than $100 million for public schools," Becker said. "$0.80 of every $2 Powerball ticket that we sell goes right to benefit public education."

