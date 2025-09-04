Skip to Content
Indio PD conducts bike, pedestrian safety operation

KESQ
Published 10:22 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Indio Police Department is planning a traffic safety operation for Thursday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Their operation is focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking within the community at risk. 

Many of the violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield or provide a right of way to walkers or bikers. 

Indio is asking pedestrians:

  • Be predictable and use crosswalks (be extra careful at night)
  • Take notice of approaching vehicles
  • Do not walk or run into the path of a vehicle. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.
  • Be visible (wear light colors, reflective material and carry a flashlight)

Indio is asking drivers:

  • Do not speed and slow down at intersections
  • Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks
  • Avoid blocking crosswalks for right-hand turns
  • Never drive impaired

Indio is asking bicyclists:

  • Obey traffic laws, use hand signals and use lights at night
  • Travel in the same direction of traffic
  • Do not ride closely to parked cars, and use the bike lane if available
  • Yield to pedestrians

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from officers on growing concerns for bicyclist and pedestrian safety in Indio.

Kendall Flynn

