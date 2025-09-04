Indio PD conducts bike, pedestrian safety operation

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Indio Police Department is planning a traffic safety operation for Thursday between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Their operation is focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking within the community at risk.

Many of the violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield or provide a right of way to walkers or bikers.

Indio is asking pedestrians:

Be predictable and use crosswalks (be extra careful at night)

Take notice of approaching vehicles

Do not walk or run into the path of a vehicle. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.

Be visible (wear light colors, reflective material and carry a flashlight)

Indio is asking drivers:

Do not speed and slow down at intersections

Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks

Avoid blocking crosswalks for right-hand turns

Never drive impaired

Indio is asking bicyclists:

Obey traffic laws, use hand signals and use lights at night

Travel in the same direction of traffic

Do not ride closely to parked cars, and use the bike lane if available

Yield to pedestrians



Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from officers on growing concerns for bicyclist and pedestrian safety in Indio.