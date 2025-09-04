Indio PD discusses drugs in the community after fentanyl pills found in routine traffic stop

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Indio Police Department has conducted two large drug bust operations within the last week, something they say is necessary for keeping the narcotics and other drugs away from their community.

Tuesday night during a traffic enforcement stop K-9 "Hoki" alerted Officer Moran to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A ziploc bag containing 246 m30 fentanyl pills we're located. M30 fentanyl pills are counterfeits, meaning they are made to look like 30 mg oxycodone pills.

Additionally, one week ago the Riverside County District Attorney's Office Gang Impact Team (G.I.T.) in collaboration with the Indio Police Department seized 176 pounds of methamphetamine before it could reach the community.

