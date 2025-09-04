Skip to Content
September is Suicide Prevention Month

KESQ
By
Updated
September 4, 2025
Published 5:47 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – Suicide remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States.

According to the CDC, nearly 49,000 Americans died by suicide in 2023. A tragic and urgent public health issue.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, a time when mental health experts emphasize the importance of raising awareness, breaking the stigma, and starting honest conversations.

News Channel 3 is speaking with a therapist at the Betty Ford Center about how to talk to loved ones who may be struggling and the warning signs to watch for.

Allie Anthony

