Survivor reacts to Supreme Court case that could end conversion therapy youth protections

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - When the U.S. Supreme Court begins its new term next month, all eyes will be on the blockbuster cases waiting in the wings.

One of those cases could decide whether states can continue protecting LGBTQ youth from so-called "conversion therapy," or whether those protections collapse nationwide.

At stake is more than the future of a single Colorado law.

About half of all states have enacted similar bans on mental health providers subjecting minors to practices aimed at changing their sexual orientation or gender identity.

If the Justices strike Colorado's law, those protections could unravel.

President and Founder of "Conversion Therapy Survivor Network" Curtis Lopez-Galloway explains, "It is a life and death situation. There are many youth that are subjected to conversion therapy that don't make it out and don't become survivors, and they become the victims. And we really don't want to see that happening."

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Lopez-Galloway about the case that is expected to be heard by the Supreme Court on October 7th.