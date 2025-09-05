Cathedral City Senior Center Hosting Food Drive on National Food Bank Day

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Cathedral City Senior Center is marking National Food Bank Day with a community food drive aimed at helping local residents in need.

The event will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center, located at 37171 W. Buddy Rogers Avenue.

Organizers say they are in urgent need of donations including pasta, pasta sauce, cereal, soup, and canned vegetables. Staff members will be on site throughout the day to accept contributions.

The senior center’s food bank currently serves about 450 households every Monday. The program is run entirely by volunteers, who collectively contributed more than 16,000 service hours last year.

“Every donation goes directly to feeding people. That’s the heart of what makes this effort so special. We are open to all — no ID required,” the senior center said in a statement.