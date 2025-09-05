Tuberculosis case reported in Indio

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside University Health System - Public Health (RUHS-PH) department reported Friday that an Indio High School student has tested positive for tuberculosis.

RUHS-PH officials say they are making efforts to notify anyone who may have been exposed to the disease, and add that the student is receiving treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

RUHS-PH worked with Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD) officials to send exposure notification letters to guardians, faculty and staff members of students who may have had on-going contact with the individual in April through the end of May.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Jennifer Chevinsky says, “Our team is working closely with the school to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the student and ensure they receive appropriate testing and follow-up care. Given the rise in tuberculosis cases we’ve seen in our county, this is an important reminder that TB disease is both preventable and treatable.”

TB testing will be offered for individuals who may have been exposed. If the test is positive, the individual will be sent for a chest X-ray and then follow up with Public Health. If the chest X-ray shows no disease in the lungs, treatment for latent TB infection is recommended to prevent progression to active TB illness.

Faculty, staff and parents or guardians of students who are not considered at-risk were notified of the potential TB exposure and informed that no further action was needed.

DSUSD Public Information Officer Tamara Wadkins says, "Desert Sands Unified School District is committed to the health and safety of our students and staff. Counseling services are available to assist any student or staff member who may feel unsettled during this time."

TB is a disease caused by bacteria that is spread through the air during prolonged, repeated and close contact with someone who has infectious TB disease. In most cases, people infected with TB have a latent infection that has no symptoms, is not contagious, and does not progress to active TB disease, especially with the appropriate treatment. Symptoms of active TB can include a persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss.

In Riverside County, 98 active TB cases were reported last year, an increase from 63 cases in 2023.