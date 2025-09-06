21-year-old killed in crash involving sheriff’s patrol vehicle in Cherry Valley

CHERRY VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) — A young man is dead and a woman hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash involving a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy on Saturday morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 10:03 a.m. on September 6, 2025, at the intersection of Cherry Valley Boulevard and Roberts Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2018 Tesla Model 3, driven by 21-year-old male from Cherry Valley, and a 2018 Ford Explorer patrol vehicle driven by a 41-year-old male deputy from the Cabazon Station.

Authorities say the deputy was responding to a call for service with emergency lights and sirens activated, traveling westbound on Cherry Valley Boulevard. At the same time, the Tesla was stopped at the intersection, southbound on Roberts Street. For reasons still under investigation, the Tesla made a left turn onto Cherry Valley Boulevard and was broadsided by the oncoming patrol SUV.

The 21-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 20-year-old female, also of Cherry Valley, was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

The deputy suffered minor injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.