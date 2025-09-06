Powerball jackpot soars to $1.8B; Second largest in U.S. history

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.8 billion.

It is the second-largest lottery prize ever in the United States, just behind the $2.04 billion jackpot won in California in November 2022.

The latest draw comes after 41 straight drawings without a jackpot winner, fueling the leap from $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

The two main options for lottery winners are the lump sum and the annuity payment methods.

The estimated cash value is approximately $826.4 million before taxes.

