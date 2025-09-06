Pyrite Fire burns 500+ acres in Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Fire crews are battling a 500+ acre brush fire in Jurupa Valley this weekend.

Cal Fire officials say the Pyrite Fire began Friday afternoon around 5 p.m. near Pyrite Street and Granite Hills Drive, spreading quickly in the hills above the 60 freeway.

As of Saturday evening, the fire stands at 521 acres with 10% containment.

Nearly 300 fire personnel have been deployed to contain the flames. Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued and some still remain in place this evening.

An emergency shelter for evacuees has been set up at Jurupa Valley High School. Pets and animals can be taken to Riverside County West Animal Shelter on Van Buren Blvd.

There are no reports of injuries or damage to structures at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Current evacuation orders according to CalFire:

Evacuation ORDERS for the following zones have been DOWNGRADED to WARNINGS:

JUR-0017

JUR-0018

JUR-0019

JUR-0031

The Evacuation WARNINGS have been lifted and return to normal status for the following zones:

JUR-0034

JUR-0036

JUR-0020