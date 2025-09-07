Attempted murder suspect arrested in Desert Hot Springs police chase

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- A high-speed chase through the Coachella Valley ended with an attempted murder suspect in custody.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department posted the wild video of the chase to their social media account, commenting, "Another dangerous individual off the streets thanks to the proactive work of our officers."

Officials say it all began on September 3rd, when officers spotted the suspect behind the wheel of a vehicle. When deputies tried to pull him over, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit that topped over 100 miles per hour on the freeway.

The chase eventually ended at a home where the suspect jumped out and ran from officers.

He was tased and was taken into custody. Authorities say he's now facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder.