California minimum wage increasing in 2026

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - California’s minimum wage is set to rise to $16.90 an hour on January 1, 2026 according to California’s Department of Finance.

While California's cost of living varies, recent data indicates cost of living is about 12.6% above the national average according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Some supporters said the higher wage is necessary to help workers keep up.

While some opponents said increasing the minimum wage would increase business costs, forcing companies to pass those expenses on to consumers through higher prices.

