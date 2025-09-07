Palm Desert gas leak sends one to hospital

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - One person is in the hospital Sunday night following a gas leak at a Palm Desert business.

At 11 a.m., Cal Fire officials say they responded to a compressed natural gas leak outside an industrial building on Lennon Place off Hovley and Cook Street.

Authorities say they were able to activate the emergency shutoff to the tank, which shutoff the leak.

One person with minor symptoms was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.