E-Bike rider fatally struck in Desert Hot Springs identified

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 67-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding an electric bike in Desert Hot Springs was identified today.

Laura Harker, of Desert Hot Springs, was struck shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday on Pierson Boulevard west of North Indian Canyon, according to the Riverside County coroner's office.

Harker was riding a Sasikeibike traveling along the right hand portion of the eastbound lane on Pierson Boulevard when a Ford F-150 pickup approached from behind at an unconfirmed speed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Ford driver did not notice Harker for unknown reasons and hit the rear of the e-bike, CHP Officer David Torres said.

Harker suffered "multiple traumatic injuries" and was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, Torres said.

She was pronounced dead by hospital staff roughly half an hour later.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by CHP.