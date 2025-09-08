Free career prep workshops offered ahead of Valley-Wide Employment Expo

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -The Riverside County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) announced it will host free career preparation workshops to help job seekers succeed at the upcoming 2025 Valley-Wide Employment Expo.

Desert Best Friend's Closet is collaborating with DPSS on the workshops, which will cover ways to stand out to the over 90 employers participating in the Employment Expo. Job seeking tools presented will be resume writing, interview techniques, and professional wardrobe tips.

The workshops, offered in English and in Spanish, are set for this Thursday at the Indio Workforce Development Center located at 44199 Monroe Street in Indio.

English workshops will be at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and again at 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Spanish workshops will be 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and again at 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The 2025 Valley-Wide Employment Expo will be taking place on September 17th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center, located at 84245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio.

For more information, visit DesertJobExpo.com.