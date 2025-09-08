House committee receives first batch of documents from Epstein estate, including ‘birthday book’

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — The House Oversight Committee has received its first transmission of documents from the estate of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including the so-called “birthday book” – a reported collection of letters gifted to Epstein for his 50th birthday that included a note bearing President Donald Trump’s name.

Democrats on the committee posted on X an image of the page with Trump’s name. Trump has repeatedly denied writing the letter and sued The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on it, for defamation.

The panel has been investigating the Epstein case and had subpoenaed the estate for documents as part of its probe. The investigation comes amid a bipartisan push for more transparency over the case and the release of more information.

“We just sent out the Estate’s first document production to the House Oversight Committee; as agreed with the Committee, the Co-Executors will continue to produce on a rolling basis documents responsive to the Committee’s subpoena,” attorney Daniel H. Weiner told CNN.

As CNN previously reported, a bipartisan group of staffers on the committee is expected to travel to New York City later this week to meet with lawyers representing the estate and view unredacted documents related to the investigation.

The committee previously released tens of thousands of pages of documents of Epstein files turned over to the panel by the Justice Department. Democrats on the panel criticized that document production, however, saying that it contained little new information.

