Locals discuss implications to Supreme Court ruling for resuming ‘roving patrols’

Published 10:38 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) – The Supreme Court ruled Monday to allow immigration enforcement officials to continue operations in Southern California. Many critics have describe these as "roving patrols," and lower courts said they likely violate the Fourth Amendment.

The court approved the vote on a 6-3 margin and did not offer explanation for its decision.

The ruling focuses on operations in Los Angeles County, however, it does extend to Southern California including Riverside County. Residents in the Coachella Valley saw widespread Border Patrol and ICE operations in the early summer.

Many local businesses closed as owner said locals were afraid to go outside. It impacted their businesses heavily during an already slow summer.

Kendall Flynn

