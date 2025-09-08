Oasis of Mara trail at Joshua Tree National Park closes because of storm damage

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif.– The Oasis of Mara trail at Joshua Tree National Park is closed after damage from recent flooding.

Park officials said recent summer monsoonal events caused severe erosion of the paved trail and impacted the cultural site. Several sections of the trail have been undercut, and others have steep drop-offs, creating unsafe hiking conditions.

The trail will be closed until repairs are completed.

Repairs will be planned and implemented in consultation with associated Tribes.

Park rangers encourage visitors to check the weather forecast before entering the park. Flash floods in the desert can quickly turn deadly. Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas.

Visitors can prepare for a safe visit by: