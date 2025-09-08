Parents of teen killed in Coachella shooting plead for help in finding suspect

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The search for the suspect who killed Alberto 'Albert' Castillo Jr. and wounded 2 other adolescent males continues.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on August 2nd in the 49000 block of Corte Molino where deputies said they were dispatched for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Three teenagers were shot including 17-year-old Castillo Jr. who died at the scene.

Albert Castillo, the boy's father, described his son as a "free spirit" who loved sports, fishing and helping others.

Courtesy: Albert Castillo

"He loved his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews," Castillo said. "He would help anybody. Stranger or not, he didn't care."

Castillo Jr. was from La Quinta according to his parents.

His dad said Castillo Jr. wanted to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, who ran power lines.

"He could have been anything he wanted. He was smart," Castillo said.

But now, Castillo said he lives with a hole in his heart.

“I was hoping they were lying to me," Castillo said. "No parent wants to go through this. To this day, I don’t want to accept it. I’ll never hug my son again. It’s not fair.”

The family said they have received strong support from relatives and their hometown community including Desert Chapel Christian School, the school Albert attended, starting a scholarship in his honor and retiring his football number 7.

But what they need most now is answers.

“Nobody has came forward," Castillo said. "If you were there, don’t be scared. I hope somebody comes forward."

Albert’s mother echoed that plea.

She has asked News Channel 3 not to reveal her identity for safety reasons.

"No mother should ever have to bury their child," She said. "I’m asking from the bottom of my heart. If you know anything, saw anything, heard anything or have even the smallest piece of information, please come forward. You can stay anonymous. Even the smallest bit of information can make a difference. We need justice for my son Albert. He will forever be loved and forever be missed. Please help us find answers. Our family deserves answers and peace," she said.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central Homicide Unit Master Investigator Castaneda at (951) 955-2777 or Thermal Station Investigator Glasper at (760) 863-8990.